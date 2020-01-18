Man accused of holding tow truck driver at gunpoint in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of holding a tow truck driver at gunpoint at a northeast Austin apartment complex on Jan. 10.

According to the Austin Police Department, Logan Wade Lovelady, 20, held the driver at gunpoint until he got his car back.

Court documents say Austin police received a 911 call on Friday Jan. 10 about the incident at the Cricket Hollow Apartments located at 11441 North Interstate Highway 35 Northbound. The area is east of the highway and north of Braker Lane.

He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

