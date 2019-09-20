Man accused of hitting woman with car, trying to sexually assault her at The Domain

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at The Domain around 5:50 a.m. on Monday Sept. 16.

According to Austin Police Department, the victim says she was jogging alone in the early morning near 11501 Rock Rose Avenue when a dark vehicle with tinted windows hit her.

She fell to the ground, she says.

Police say that the male driver stopped the car, got out and stood over the woman. He then reportedly touched her front bra area and appeared to reach for her groin.

The victim says he then got back into the car and drove away.

The woman was then assisted by another jogger after calling for help.

The suspect and his vehicle are described as:

White or Hispanic man with a light skin tone

A dark hard top vehicle with tinted windows

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 974-5230.