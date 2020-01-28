Man accused of hitting deputy, interfering with woman’s first aid after deadly crash

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A man was arrested after deputies say he interfered with emergency personnel as they tried to give life-saving treatment to a woman, an affidavit says.

Demarcus Deon Griggs, 36, faces a third-degree felony charge of obstruction or retaliation after an incident with Travis County deputies Tuesday night.

Griggs’ wife was hit by a driver in the 2100 block of Picadilly Road in Pflugerville. As deputies were giving her first aid, the affidavit says Griggs kneeled down next to his wife’s head and yelled at her. She was unconscious at that point, the affidavit says.

The affidavit described Griggs as “hysterical.” Police identified the woman as Griggs’ wife.

Deputies told Griggs repeatedly to get back from the scene, but he refused, the affidavit says. A deputy put a hand on Griggs’ shoulder to move him back, and then Griggs swatted the deputy’s hand away and hit him in the chest, the affidavit says. The deputy fell to the ground.

Multiple deputies restrained Griggs while others continued to tend to the woman.

It was found later that Griggs and his wife had been at a restaurant earlier that night, and got into an argument before the woman got out of the car and was hit.

The woman later died from her injuries. Court records say Griggs is in custody in the Travis County Jail.