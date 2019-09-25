Man accused of grabbing woman from behind as she ran on east Austin trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a man accused of grabbing a woman from behind and trying to pull down her shorts on an east Austin trail Wednesday morning.

She was running in the 500 block of South Pleasant Valley Rd. near the Krieg Softball Complex around 6:30 a.m., according to a release from APD.

They both fell down on the ground, and as the victim tried to get away she hit, punched and scratched the suspect. She did sustain multiple injuries.

The suspect was last seen running north on the trail after the attack, but the woman told police she wasn’t sure if he had any injuries. He is described as:

Light-skinned male (Possibly White or Hispanic)

About 5′ 6″

Heavy build

Last seen wearing a shirt with the sleeves cut off, light in color and possibly jeans

Austin police noted that the victim did a good job of fighting back and encourages anyone in this situation to:

Fight, yell, scream, draw attention to the situation

Exercise with a partner/group of people in well-lit areas if possible

Avoid wearing earphones in both ears so you can hear what is happening

Remain situationally aware about where you are and who is around

Carry a cell phone

Let others know what route you’re taking and when to expect you back

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Sex Crimes Unit at 512-974-5230 or 9-1-1 if you see this suspect.