Man accused of following Bee Cave woman home from grocery store, robbing her at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man has been arrested in connection with a Feb. 11 home invasion in Bee Cave during which a woman was bound and robbed at gunpoint.

According to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, detectives believe the victim was targeted by the suspect while she was shopping for groceries and then followed her home.

Andra Lacarlus Allen, 52, is accused of then entering the woman’s home through her open garage and an unlocked door before binding her and robbing her at gunpoint.

TCSO says that Allen matches the victim’s description and the footage captured by cameras inside the grocery store — in addition to witness testimony and vehicle descriptions.

Allen was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Monday afternoon. He is charged with first degree felony aggravated robbery, and his bond has been set at $150,000.