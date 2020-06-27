Man accused of fatally shooting his friend inside of vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting the driver of a vehicle he was in at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Gunter Street in east Austin on Wednesday.

PREVIOUSLY: Suspect arrested in connection with east Austin homicide

The Austin Police Department says Adrian Whitley, 43, fatally shot Darnell E. McClain, 37, inside the Chevrolet Tahoe they were both riding in.

A witness told police he saw Whitley get out of the vehicle while holding a gun and run toward a nearby car dealership.

Officers arrived within two and a half minutes and say they found Whitley hiding behind a vehicle at the dealership — and that he had a 9 mm Glock handgun, in addition to clothing items that indicated he was inside the vehicle.

Police say the clothes Whitley was wearing also matched what a witness described the man who got out of the vehicle with a gun wearing.

(KXAN/Juan Salinas Jr.)

Despite life-saving measures, McClain was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

When questioned by police, Whitley said he didn’t know what happened. Police say he said the vehicle was his and he’d been riding in the passenger seat while his friend was driving. He reportedly told police no one else was in the car but was unable to explain why McClain had been shot.

Whitley is charged with first degree felony murder. His bond is set at $600,000.