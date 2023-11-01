AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder following a shooting that killed a person in southeast Austin in late September.

According to an arrest affidavit, 22-year-old Moses Wangobe Mohinga was charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 26 death of 40-year-old Keith Bedford.

As of Wednesday, jail records showed Mohinga remained booked in the Travis County jail on a $750,000 bond.

On the day of the incident, first responders arrived in the 2300 block of Greenfield Parkway and found Bedford on the ground with “multiple apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the affidavit. He was pronounced dead at the scene, court records said.

At the scene, Austin police said officers found multiple spent bullet casings on the ground near Bedford.

According to the affidavit, police believe Mohinga picked up the suspected gunman, drove them to the scene of the murder, completed the murder of Bedford, and then left the scene before abandoning the suspect vehicle.

Court documents said surveillance video and phone records were used to find and identify Mohinga as the suspect in the shooting.

In the affidavit, another suspect was named, but as of Wednesday, they were not listed in the Travis County jail.