Man accused of child endangerment after car crash following police chase

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a man accused of putting his five-year-old son in danger after crashing his car following a brief police chase, according to court documents.

The Austin Police Department says officers were sent to 2301 East 11th Street for a call of a car crash on Aug. 2. The report said a 2008 Chevrolet crashed into another vehicle parked in a driveway.

The passengers of the Chevrolet, a woman and her 5-year-old son, were at the scene when police arrived. The woman said the driver was Antuwan Dwayne Mims, 38. She told police Mims ran from the scene after the crash.

Medics brought the woman and boy to Dell Seton Medical Center to be examined.

Investigators discovered that Mims was involved in a car chase with APD just before the time of the crash. Police say Mims had a prior warrant out for his arrest. When officers identified his car downtown they initiated a traffic stop but Mims drove off.

The pursuing officers said Mims was driving at high speeds, drove into oncoming traffic and through traffic signals to avoid capture.

Mims is not listed as being in custody. He faces a charge of child endangerment.