Man accused of brutally attacking wife ‘no longer employed by Rooster Teeth’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rooster Teeth has confirmed that a vice president accused of brutally attacking his wife is no longer employed by the company.

Michael Quinn, 39, is charged with family violence through aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, and is due to appear in court on Nov. 26.

On Sunday, the Austin-based entertainment company said that Quinn is no longer a Rooster Teeth employee. According to an affidavit, he previously worked as the company’s V.P. of Product and Engineering.

The affidavit describes how Quinn attacked his wife at their home on Nov. 8. His wife told police that it was part of a pattern of years of abuse.

Sheriff’s deputies who interviewed her described her as “visibly shaken up” and unsure if she wanted to go through with giving a statement “because she knows her husband is going to kill her and her daughter.”

She told the deputies that she had been assaulted by her husband for several years and that she had never reported the prior assaults. The deputies said she told them her husband has control over her finances and where she goes.

On Nov. 8, she told the deputies that she came home from work to find her husband at home after a night of partying. She said he began verbally berating her, then punching her despite her cries for him to stop. She recalled her husband laughing at her as she cowered in pain. She said her husband pointed a handgun at her head but soon after told her, “If I’m going to kill you I’m going to use my hands.”

Quinn’s wife recalled trying to run away, but he crushed her hand in the door as she attempted to exit. She reported that her husband continued punching her and hit her in the head with a three-hole punch.

Eventually, she said, her husband strangled her until she lost consciousness. She recalls when she came to, her husband bit her and pushed her to the ground, talking to her more about how he was going to kill her.

“It was a death grip. I thought I was going to die,” she told the deputies.

Court records show that an emergency protective order was issued, barring Quinn from contacting or going near his wife and several other people. Quinn has also been barred from possessing a firearm.

On the night of Nov. 18, online records showed that Quinn had been arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office explained that he was released on a personal recognizance bond on November 20.