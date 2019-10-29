Man accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at south Austin hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police say a woman who was eight months pregnant was assaulted by her boyfriend in her south Austin hospital room last Thursday morning.

According to the victim, she was admitted to the hospital due to contractions and complications, and had been there for three days.

According to an affidavit, the boyfriend had taken the victim’s phone and didn’t return for a couple of hours. When he arrived back to the room, the two reportedly began arguing. The victim says she then asked her boyfriend to leave and he refused to.

Police say the victim told her boyfriend she would call a nurse to escort him out before he reportedly held her down, preventing her from reaching the call button.

The victim says she was able to press the button but her boyfriend retaliated by pressing all his weight on her chest.

According to the affidavit, he got off the victim after three seconds and began packing his belongings to leave before a nurse arrived. Before he left, he reportedly threw a hard plastic cup at the woman’s face, leaving a red mark under her eye.

The man is facing third degree felony charges for assault with injury family violence. He is ordered to not have contact with the victim and his bond is set at $15,000.