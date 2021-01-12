Man accused of armed robbery, crashing truck into Fredericksburg store while fleeing

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — Fredericksburg police arrested a San Antonio man accused of robbing at least two people and crashing his truck into a building while trying to get away.

Robert Gonzales, 55, was arrested Monday night and is charged with one count of robbery, a second-degree felony, one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and one count of aggravated assault against a public servant, also a first-degree felony.

He was booked into Gillespie County Jail and has a bond set at $85,000.

On Monday around 11 p.m., police responded to the Sonic on East Main Street for an armed robbery. As the suspect, later identified as Gonzales, was trying to get away, another call reported he crashed his blue Ford F-150 into the Short Stop East convenience store, which is next to Sonic.

After crashing, Gonzales allegedly tried to flee again. Officers were able to block his truck in the parking lot. A minor collision took place, but there were no injuries, police said.

Gonzales then reportedly pointed what was believed to be a gun at an officer, but it turned out to be a flare gun, police said. Officers arrested him.

After speaking with witnesses and victims, it was found Gonzales had threatened a woman’s life if she didn’t hand over some money. She gave him cash, police said. A man reported he was also threatened with a knife if he didn’t give over money.

A knife as well the victim’s money were recovered from Gonzales, police said. Nobody was seriously hurt during the crimes or arrest.