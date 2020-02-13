Man accused of aggravated robbery, carjacking in southwest Austin arrested in San Antonio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Feb. 5, a man accused of threatening a victim with a gun before driving off in their car in southwest Austin on Jan. 30 was arrested in San Antonio.

According to an APD release, Darrell Morgan Watts, 22, is accused of displaying a weapon and driving off in the victim’s vehicle in the 11900 block of Cherisse Drive. The car was later recovered.

Austin Police Department says the charges have been filed at the federal level.

Watts also had felony warrants in Harris County for theft, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felony possession of a weapon. He was first extradited and booked in the Harris Co. jail on Feb. 11 and was later extradited to Travis County.