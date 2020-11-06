Man accused in San Marcos stabbing after injured victim was taken to the hospital

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A 21-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man in a San Marcos neighborhood earlier this week. The victim was taken to the hospital.

San Marcos Police said officers arrested Jonathan Luna of Seguin Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance. Luna is in the Hays County Jail with a $112,000 bond set.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Linden Lane on Wednesday just after 4 p.m., police said, following reports of a man who was stabbed. The caller said the suspect had left and was moving toward Highway 123 in a car.

As more police showed up on scene, a witness who followed the suspect told officers they saw the car on Tallow Trail. That’s the next street over from Linden Lane.

Police said officers went there and saw the suspect, later identified as Luna, flee into a field behind the neighborhood.

Shortly after, police said officers at the home where the alleged stabbing happened heard Luna was talking with a family member on the phone. Officers spoke with Luna, who eventually came out of the field and was taken into custody.

The man who was stabbed received “incapacitating injuries” and was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Marcos, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Luna received a tampering charges because officers reported Luna said he stabbed the victim with keys, but a Ring camera shows a knife was the weapon. Luna is believed to have hidden or destroyed the knife when he left the scene, police said.

A nearby school was assigned an officer to guard the campus during the incident, police said. Students were already out for the day, but there were still people at the school.