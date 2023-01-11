AUSTIN (KXAN) — The case of Magen Fieramusca, the Austin woman accused of killing her best friend, Heidi Broussard, before kidnapping her baby and trying to pass it off as her own child was scheduled to appear in the 460th District Court of Travis County Wednesday for the next round of pretrial hearings.

Fieramusca herself did not appear because she was in a COVID unit at the jail and couldn’t be brought in, according to the court. However, the attorneys will still meet with the judge to update the case.

Broussard was found dead in the trunk of a car near a home in Jersey Village, Texas in December 2019. Broussard’s baby, who was three weeks old at the time, was found alive in good condition.

This would have been Fieramusca’s first in-person court appearance since May 2022 when the state and defense attorneys presented arguments regarding the evidence the Texas Rangers obtained when they entered Fieramusca’s Houston home on Dec. 19, 2019.

During the May hearing, the defense argued the Texas Rangers didn’t have probable cause to justify a warrantless entry of the home, while the state cited the emergency doctrine necessary to protect and preserve human life and claimed there was “overwhelming evidence” beyond probable cause to enter the home.

Ultimately the judge ruled that evidence obtained by the Texas Rangers could be used in trial after determining that the warrantless entry of the home was justified because law enforcement had reasonable probable cause that a crime/kidnapping happened and that there was a newborn baby who was in imminent danger of serious injury.

Fieramusca has been in custody at the Travis County Jail for 754 days on charges of capital murder, tampering with a corpse and two counts of kidnapping.

KXAN will continue to update this story with details of Wednesday’s hearings.