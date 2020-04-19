Luling police searching for suspect after shooting at apartment complex basketball court

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in a north Luling neighborhood Saturday night.

Police were sent to North Walnut Avenue at 8:30 p.m. for a report that an unidentified man shot someone in the thigh and fled the scene in a white car.

The victim said he was walking across the basketball court of an apartment complex when he was shot. He was treated at the scene and was taken to Ascension Seton Hays. He is in a serious but stable condition.

Luling police and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him or his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Luling Police Department at 830-875-5407 or email at policechief@cityofluling.net.