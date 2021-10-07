Lubbock, Sherman men added to Texas Most Wanted lists

Two men from Sherman and Lubbock have been added to two Texas Most Wanted lists, the Department of Public Safety announced on Thursday. (Source: Texas DPS)

TEXAS (KXAN) — Two men from Sherman and Lubbock have been added to two Texas Most Wanted lists, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday.

Justin Cuba (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Justin Marquiwis Cuba, 33, of Sherman, is wanted in connection to the homicide of a man in Ladonia. He was added to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitive List.

DPS said he has been wanted since Aug. 3 by the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for two counts of failure to appear on charges of aggravated robbery and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Cuba had been previously convicted on a manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance charge and was released on parole in October 2019, DPS said.

In addition to the Texas Crime Stoppers reward, the Fannin County District Attorney’s Office is offering a $1,500 reward, while the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward. The Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Cuba’s arrest and his female accomplice in the August 2021 homicide, Carmen Cuba, also known as Carmen Taylor.

Cuba has tattoos on his neck, chest and left arm, as well as scars on his stomach, right arm, left forearm and both shoulders.

Cory Reed (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

Cory Lee Reed, 30, of Lubbock, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender. He was added to the Texas Most Wanted Sex Offenders List.

Reed was convicted in 2010 on two counts of sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 14-year-old girl. DPS said he was sentenced to 10 years probation.

In 2011, Reed was convicted of failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register and received probation.

In 2012, his probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was released in March 2019.

Reed has scars on his head, lip, back, left forearm and left knee. He has ties to Lubbock and San Angelo.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted. Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1 (800) 252-8477.