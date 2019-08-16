Longhorns receiver Joshua Moore faces weapons charge

Texas wide receiver Joshua Moore (14) pulls in a 27-yard pass for a touchdown against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Longhorns football player is facing a weapons charge after an incident in early July where he was arrested for carrying a loaded gun without a license.

Sophomore wide receiver Joshua Moore is charged with a misdemeanor.

Police say they first saw Moore through the city’s comprehensive downtown camera system, called HALO.

According to an arrest affidavit, police monitoring downtown Austin on July 5 at the police department’s Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) noticed a man “remove a firearm from his waistband, walk in between two vehicles, appearing to chamber a round by pulling the slide of the gun to the rear, and then place the firearm back into his waistband.”

Police officers found and arrested Moore at gunpoint, saying he matched the description of the suspect.

When officers searched Moore they found a Glock 19 – 9mm pistol in his waistband.

“The pistol contained a 30 round magazine with a live round which was loaded into the chamber ready to be fired,” police wrote.

Moore did not have a license for the gun. He was taken into custody but was later released after paying a $6,000 bond. He has a court date scheduled for August 22.

Longhorn coach Tom Herman released this statement on Moore’s arrest:

“We’re aware of the situation with Joshua Moore. We have talked with him and his family and are handling this internally at this time, but will continue to monitor the legal process. We will determine any further action upon the completion of that process.”

Moore played in the first six games of his freshman season before a shoulder injury. He caught seven passes for 53 yards, scoring his only touchdown against USC.

Despite his arrest, Moore has been participating in preseason practices with the Longhorns.