Lockhart Police identify victims in May 6 shooting near city park

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Lockhart Police identified the victims in a shooting that happened earlier this month off East Market Street near Lockhart City Park.

Adan Pompa, 55, died at the scene, and Jesus Peralez, 29, survived and is still recovering, according to police. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Roberto Cruz, 49, of Lockhart, was arrested on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with the shooting. He was booked into the Caldwell County Jail on a $2 million bond, police said.

The shooting happened May 6 at about 8:15 p.m., when police received reports of a disturbance in the 900 block of East Market Street.