Lockhart officer arrested, accused of stealing drugs from school

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A former officer with the Lockhart Police Department was arrested Friday after allegedly stealing prescription drugs from a school.

The officer, Chad Corbitt, 47, previously served as the School Resource Officer at Lockhart Junior High School. According to a press release from LPD, Corbitt stole a controlled substance from the school clinic. Investigators say the theft occurred during the weekend of Oct. 5.

The school nurse informed police on Oct. 7 that she noticed 30 missing pills while she was taking inventory of the students’ medications. Police say surveillance footage showed Corbitt entering the school clinic on Oct. 5. They said he was wearing civilian clothing and used his school resource key.

The Lockhart Chief of police said once it was discovered Corbitt was involved in the theft he was immediately placed on restrictive duty. Corbitt later resigned from the department on Oct. 9.

Corbitt was arrested on a charge of theft of a controlled substance. The LPD has already assigned someone else as the School Resource Officer at Lockhart Junior High School.