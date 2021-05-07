Lockhart man faces murder charge following Thursday shooting near city park

Roberto Cruz, 48. (Lockhart Police photo)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Lockhart arrested a man Thursday they believe shot two people, killing one and injuring the other.

Roberto Cruz, 48, faces charges of murder and aggravated assault after police said he shot and killed a 55-year-old man and wounded another around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of E. Market St. in Lockhart, near Lockhart City Park.

Police said they found Cruz at the scene of the shooting. Jail records show Cruz is in Caldwell County Jail, and he’s being held on a $2 million bond.

Attorney information for Cruz wasn’t immediately available, but once it is, KXAN will reach out for a comment on his behalf and update the story.

