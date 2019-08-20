Local authorities asking for help locating vehicle possibly involved in deadly hit and run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Austin Crime Stoppers are asking for help finding a vehicle believed to be involved in a June 22 hit and run.

According to Texas DPS, around 9:55 p.m. on June 22, DPS responded to the scene of a deadly hit and run on FM 1625, about 1.5 miles east of Austin. DPS says the preliminary investigation determined the man who died, Juan Desaniago Jr., was hit by a vehicle while walking in the northbound lane.

Medics told police they found Desaniago dead at the scene.

Police released a photo of a possible suspect vehicle Tuesday.

If you have any information on the incident or recognize the vehicle, you’re asked to call Austin Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477 or text “tip103 + your message” to CRIMES (274367).