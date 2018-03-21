‘Like two grenades went off’: Witness describes bombing suspect takedown

As Michael Luna was outside the Red Roof Inn smoking a cigarette around 2 a.m. Wednesday, he started hearing and seeing a large presence of federal agents and SWAT cars.

While he didn’t hear any shots fired, Luna said he heard the explosion.

“It sounded like 100-200 yards away from me,” describes Luna. He believes the capture went down in the parking lot of the Woodspring Suites, which is just south of the Red Roof Inn along Interstate 35 in Round Rock.

“I’m ex-military so it kind of sounded like two grenades went off at one time. After the bomb went off, I heard another pop after it,” Luna says.

Sources tell KXAN’s Sally Hernandez the suspect might have detonated a device inside a vehicle on the road.

Two other people tell KXAN’s Kate Weidaw they saw what appeared to be a possible pickup truck or Jeep that was run off the road along I-35 by two vans.