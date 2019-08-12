Leander PD searches for suspects in multiple vehicle burglaries in 1 neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Leander Police Department is searching for suspects after multiple cars were broken into in a neighborhood Friday.

Police said in a post on social media that the burglars targeted several unlocked cars in the 500 block of Buttermilk Lane in the early hours of Friday morning.

The suspects stole cash and several small items of value, officials wrote. A homeowner provided police with a still image of the suspects.

“The suspects appear to be white males, in their late teens or early 20s,” police wrote. “Both look to be approximately 5’8″ in height, and with slim builds.”

If you recognize the suspects or have information about the burglaries, you are asked to contact police at (512) 528-2800 and ask to speak with Officer Ty Stryker.

“As always, if you do recognize this suspect, please do not identify him here on social media,” police wrote.