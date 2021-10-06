Leander man sentenced to 20 years in prison for running over his cousin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — A Leander man convicted of murder Sept. 23 was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, Williamson County court records indicate.

A jury found Jesse Vickers, then 28, guilty of murder after he ran over his cousin, Fredrick Goodrow, with a car in October 2018 in the 4300 block of Red Oak Lane in Leander. Vickers has been in jail since his arrest, and court records said he’ll get credit for the nearly three years he’s already spent in prison.

According to law enforcement at the time of the incident, Vickers ran over Goodrow twice and tried to hit him a third time until someone else jumped on top of Goodrow to protect him. Vickers, driving his grandmother’s car, swerved to miss them and then left the scene, law enforcement said.

Vickers confessed to the crime shortly after it happened, but also “seemed somewhat intoxicated.”