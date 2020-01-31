Law enforcement engages in four separate car chases Thursday night into Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office were involved in four separate car chases through Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The first chase happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers pulled over a vehicle on U.S. Highway 290 service road near Cameron Road in northeast Austin. The suspect allegedly drove from the scene at high speeds when police turned on their emergency lights. The suspect is said to then have t-boned another car after running a red light and fled the scene on foot. Police say they found ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. They are still actively searching for the suspect.

The second chase happened after APD responded to the intersection of Interstate Highway 35 service road and Cesar Chavez Street for reports of an accident. At the scene, an SUV had rolled off the roadway. Police say the SUV was being pursued by officers but the chase was called off due to safety concerns. However, shortly after calling off the pursuit, the SUV crashed. Police say suspects fled the scene on foot.

The third chase happened around 12:11 a.m. Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle at Riverside Drive near IH 35 but the suspect drove away at a high speed. The suspect allegedly drove through multiple stop lights before giving up at the intersection of Burton Drive and East Riverside Drive. The driver was taken into custody and two other occupants in the car were released at the scene.

The final chase occurred around 4:16 a.m. Travis County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over the suspect on Brodie Lane near Farm to Market Road 1626. The suspect fled at high speeds heading north on Brodie Lane. The chase was called off due to safety concerns after the suspect drove into oncoming traffic lanes. APD and STARFlight are assisting with tracking down the suspect.