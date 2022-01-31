Lakeway PD looking for suspect involved in burglary, stealing 2 cars

POlice in Lakeway are looking for Tyler Davis, right, in connection with a burglary and two stolen cars on Jan. 16. Tramaine Bradley, left, is in Hays County Jail on unrelated charges. (Photo courtesy LPD)

LAKEWAY, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Lakeway said Monday they are looking for a burglary suspect in relation to a Jan. 16 incident.

LPD sent a bulletin Monday asking for help finding Tyler Lewis, a man that police believe is connected with burglary and stealing two cars while fleeing from police.

The other suspect believed to be involved in the incident is Tramaine Bradley, and he’s in Hays County Jail on unrelated charges, LPD said.

LPD said the two broke into a home on Knarr Street in Lakeway around 1:25 p.m. The woman who lived there came home to find the two inside, and then they ran away. While on the run, the two allegedly stole a car from a nearby home, but then wrecked it and ran into “a wooded area,” LPD said.

The pair allegedly stole another car and authorities found it in San Marcos, LPD said.

LPD said Lewis faces felony charges of burglary and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

LPD said if anyone knows where Lewis is please call the station at 512-261-2800 or submit tips online and reference Case No. 22-00085.