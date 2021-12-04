Lakeway man sentenced to 60 years in prison after allegedly soliciting sex from teens, creating child porn

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was living in Lakeway, a Bazillion national, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Luann Fabric Campos Leao Hida, 27, was called a “serial predator” by law enforcement officials and the U.S. Attorney in 2019.

He is accused of sexually assaulting young boys, sending them sexually graphic messages and covertly creating multiple sexually graphic photos and videos of some of them. Police say Hida used screen names “TheLOTR” and “TXLOTR” when he communicated with the boys.

He was accused of distributing the material via WhatsApp.

He also allegedly traded money, alcohol and vape materials for sexual favors, according to court documents.

Though he pled guilty to two counts of exploitation and one of child pornography, Hida was originally charged with 52 counts of child pornography — 24 counts of production of child pornography, 27 counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child porn.

“This is one of the most heinous child sexual crimes we have seen in our community and the court recognized this with its sentence,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “Child sexual predators cause incalculable and long-lasting damage to our communities, the individual victims and the families of the victims and we will continue to prosecute these cases aggressively to bring justice for the victims and protect our communities.”

The FBI special agent in charge reported that it involved at least 20 child victims over the course of four years.

Hida has remained in federal custody since his arrest on July 1, 2019, a release said.