La Grange murder suspect added to Texas 10 Most Wanted List, up to $14,500 in rewards offered

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — A murder suspect and gang member wanted in connection with a May homicide in Fayette County was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Up to $14,500 in reward money is being offered for details leading to his arrest.

Charles Lee Tillman, Jr., 34, of Missouri City, Texas, is accused of shooting and killing David Wayne Harrison, Jr., 40, at an apartment complex in La Grange on May 30. DPS says Tillman is part of the Crips gang.

In addition to the homicide, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles says Tillman also violated his parole. According to DPS, Tillman was previously convicted of assault – family violence in 2011 and sentenced to three years in prison. He was convicted again in 2015 of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in prison. DPS says Tillman was then released on parole in December 2019.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for details leading to Tillman’s arrest. Fayette County Crime Stoppers has also put up an additional reward of up to $7,000. Tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Tillman is described by DPS as being five feet eight inches tall and weighing about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. DPS says he has connections in Missouri City, Weimar and Smithville. Learn more about Tillman’s history online here.

A 34-year-old sex offender who has been wanted since October 2019 on a warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child was also added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List. View the current list online here.

