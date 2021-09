FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused in a homicide on Saturday afternoon.

FCSO says La Grange resident Densale Jydon Myles, 28, was located in Bastrop County, arrested and charged with a murder at the Green Acres Apartments.

Myles’ bond was set at $500,000.

The identity of the victim and the manner of death have not yet been released.