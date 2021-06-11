La Grange deadly shooting suspect on the loose, $2,500 reward for information

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials are offering a reward of $2,500 for information that will lead them to a suspect in deadly shooting in La Grange on May 30.

Charles Lee Tillman, 34, has been identified as a suspect in the murder of David Wayne Harrison Jr, 40, La Grange Police Chief David Gilbreath said.

Harrison was shot and killed at the River Valley Apartments between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. At the time, police said it was an isolated incident and the public was not in danger.

Anyone with information about where Tillman is can call Fayette County Crime Stoppers at 979-968-8744 or the La Grange Police Department at 979-968-5806. The tip must lead to Tillman’s arrest for someone to receive the reward.