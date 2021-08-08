Kyle police searching for suspect in Thursday fatal hit and run

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department is asking the public for information after a driver reportedly hit a pedestrian and took off early Thursday morning.

Kyle police said officers saw the man who had been hit and immediately began lifesaving efforts, but after he was transported to the hospital, he later died from his injuries.

A Kyle PD Facebook post said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Windy Hill Road, which is just east of Interstate 35 and north of EVO Entertainment, on Aug. 5.

The suspect is believed to have been driving a white Ford F150 that is possibly a 2010 to 2012 extended cab. It may also have a damaged passenger side headlight and damage to the front grill, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 512-268-3232, or submit an anonymous tip online.