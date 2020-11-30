Kyle police investigate after woman found dead along I-35

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department is investigating after a New Braunfels woman was found dead along Interstate 35 Sunday morning.

Police say drivers saw Angelica Hicks, 20, walking alone toward Center Street Bridge and standing near the edge. She was staying with friends in Kyle.

Police then got a call at 9:54 a.m. Sunday reporting her body was found. There’s no indication of foul play, and an autopsy is pending to identify her cause of death, according to officers.

The investigation is still open, police said.