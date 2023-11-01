KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department said officers were able to stop a possible jugging and arrest two people Thursday after a person called 911 and reported being followed while leaving a bank.

According to Kyle PD, dispatchers told the caller to go to an area where officers were waiting. Officers then attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle.

One person got out of the vehicle, and the other two drove away, according to KPD.

“A pursuit ensued, resulting in the suspects wrecking the vehicle in the 1100 Block of Roland Lane and fleeing on foot to a wooded area,” KPD said.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Cedrick Davis, 20-year-old Kennedy Watkins and 19-year-old Daviyon Washington. Davis and Watkins were arrested, but as of Wednesday, KPD said Washington remained out of custody.

Inside the crashed suspect vehicle, police found “criminal instruments commonly used for Bank Jugging and illegal narcotics,” according to KPD.

Kyle police commended the caller for being aware and making the call that led to the arrests of Davis and Watkins.

“We want to thank the potential victim for making the call that led to these arrests. Their awareness and quick thinking put a stop to what could have been a very dangerous situation,” said Dr. Jeff Barnett, Kyle’s Chief of Police. “We also want to recognize and thank our Officers and the surrounding agencies for their work in this case knowing that their job is not yet done as we work together to apprehend the third suspect.”

According to KPD, Davis and Watkins were arrested and booked into the Hays County Jail.

KPD said Davis was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of a criminal instrument in addition to other warrants from other jurisdictions. Watkins also faced the same charges in addition to evading on foot and previous warrants.

Police said warrants for engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a criminal instrument, evading on foot and evading in a vehicle were also issued for Washington.

KPD asked that anyone with information on this crime or other related crimes to contact the Kyle Police Department at 512-268-3232 or submit a tip anonymously to the Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at callcrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.