KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department said they arrested the man they believe is responsible for slashing roughly 30 people’s tires in the Woodlands and Cool Springs neighborhoods earlier this week.

Russell Kershaw, 35, was arrested and charged with two charges of felony criminal mischief. His bond is set at $4,000.

The police department said they first got a call on Monday just before 4 a.m. at the 400 block of Evening Star and found multiple vehicles with their tires slashed.

They say later that night, just before midnight, someone in the Silver Springs Bend neighborhood saw a man acting suspiciously and called police. When officers showed up, they found Kershaw “in the process of slashing more tires,” the release said.

They said they also found the knife he used in the incidents.

Anyone with information about the incident or related crimes are asked to call Kyle PD at (512)268-3232.