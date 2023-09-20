KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Kyle Police Department arrested five people in a human smuggling case, according to a press release.

The city said smugglers were trying to ransom victims for more money from families.

“On Sunday, Sept. 17, the Kyle Police Department dispatch received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. from a person saying a relative was being held by human smugglers for ransom,” the release said.

Officers then responded to a home on Voyager Cove to monitor while more information was gathered, according to the city’s release.

A vehicle leaving the home was stopped, which led to the detainment of four people inside.

According to the city, further investigation found there was at least one more suspect in the home that police were monitoring.

SWAT was activated and a fifth person was arrested. Inside the home, Kyle Police found five people who were smuggled across the US border.

“But once they had arrived in the US, the smugglers held them for ransom to get more money from the victims’ families,” the release said.

Police interviewed four of the victims and one of the victims was taken to a nearby hospital where they still remain, according to the city.

The release identified the five suspects as:

28-year-old Rodrigo Rodriguez-Villanueva of Mexico

28-year-old Christian Martinez of Mexico

25-year-old Isaac Briones-Villela of Buda

17-year-old Carlos Briones of Mexico

17-year-old Rogelio Fruto-Sanchez of Mexico

“All five suspects have been charged with engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Trafficking of Persons,” the release said.

The Texas Rangers, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, San Marcos Police Department and Buda Police Department helped with the investigation.

San Marcos human smuggling, kidnapping arrests

Just last week, the San Marcos Police Department arrested three people for a similar situation.

They were charged with kidnapping and smuggling undocumented immigrants, according to a news release from SMPD.

The three men are accused of holding at least 10 undocumented immigrants until they paid them several thousand dollars in cash, according to police.

The victims told detectives they were held at a home in San Marcos but didn’t know exactly where.

After looking through video footage of a business in San Marcos and mapping out a radius that correlated with the time traveled to reach the home, detectives were able to determine where the victims were held, the release said.