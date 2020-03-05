Kyle mother sentenced to life in prison for stabbing 5-year-old to death

Krystle Villanueva is charged with capital murder in connection with the death of her five-year-old Giovanna (KXAN/HCSO)

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A Kyle mother who stabbed her 5-year-old to death in 2017 was sentenced to life in prison, without the possibility of parole, on Thursday.

A jury found Krystle Villanueva guilty of capital murder and aggravated assault. Her trial began Feb. 25.

Villanueva, who was 24-years-old at the time, was charged with capital murder after police say she mutilated her daughter Giovanna. According to Hays County deputies, Villanueva stabbed her 58-year-old father-in-law with a 10-inch-long knife, and then the man says he saw her take the knife into a back bedroom.

He says he heard the child crying and officials believe this is when the child was being stabbed.

She will spend life in prison, without the possibility of parole, for the capital murder charge. She was additionally sentenced to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge.