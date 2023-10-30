AUSTIN (KXAN) — The judge presiding over the murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong is allowing media to film opening statements and closing arguments, but not witness testimony, according to a court bailiff.

Armstrong is accused of shooting and killing professional cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in May 2022.

Jury selection began Monday in Armstrong’s trial. Cameras are never allowed inside the courtroom for jury selection to protect the identity of jurors.

Judge Brenda Kennedy is presiding over Armstrong’s trial, according to a Travis County court coordinator. KXAN reached out to the judge Monday morning to ask about her decision-making process regarding when cameras are and are not allowed during the trial. We will update this story when we hear back from her. Decisions are up to each individual judge.

Retired Travis County judge Charlie Baird said when it comes to making decisions about whether cameras are allowed in, judges consider whether cameras would impact witness testimony.

Reporters are still allowed inside the courtroom during court all proceedings and can take notes and report any information that is presented when there are no cameras around.

“The judge is going to do the right thing to make sure a defendant has a fair trial,” said Kevin Madison, an expert witness and legal consultant who formerly worked for the Travis County District Attorney’s Office.

KXAN has a reporter observing the jury selection process. Check back for updates on the trial and additional insight from legal experts.