Juvenile suspect faces murder charge in woman’s death after May Buda house fire

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A juvenile suspect is facing a murder charge after a woman was found unresponsive and later died following a Buda house fire in May.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office reported the fire happened on May 15 in the 400 block of West Overlook Mountain in Buda, which is in the Elliott Ranch subdivision.

On Wednesday, deputies detained the juvenile on a “directive to apprehend warrant for murder” and took them to a juvenile detention center. Deputies are not identifying the suspect at this time.

The sheriff’s office said the 48-year-old victim, Janie Rebecca Loredo Zapata, 48, was murdered.

Police were called out to help the Hays County Fire Marshal with the arson and death investigation when it happened.

At the time, officials reported firefighters went into the home and found an unresponsive woman. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.