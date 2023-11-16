AUSTIN (KXAN) – A jury returned a guilty verdict in the murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong on Thursday.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, 2022, six days after she shot and killed pro-cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin apartment. Wilson was staying with a friend in town ahead of a nearby gravel race.
You can view details on what both sides addressed during closing arguments of Armstrong’s trial here.
Throughout the trial, the State’s witnesses presented a series of electronic and DNA evidence that placed Armstrong at the murder scene. Defense attorneys addressed what they suggested were issues or discrepancies in the investigation process and asked questions suggesting the possibility of the involvement of Colin Strickland – Armstrong’s then-boyfriend and a friend of Wilson’s.
Strickland testified early on in the trial that he and Wilson were briefly romantic in the fall of 2021 during a time where he and Armstrong were broken up. He said he and Wilson stayed friends and maintained a professional relationship through cycling. Strickland and Wilson went to the Deep Eddy Pool and Pool Burger together on the afternoon of May 11, 2022, before Armstrong shot and killed Wilson later that night.
KXAN will update this story after speaking with attorneys and family members. Check back for updates.
Recap of the trial
During their 8 days of calling witnesses, state prosecutors had the following people testify:
- Wilson’s brother
- Wilson’s friend Caitlin Cash who called 911 when she found Wilson wounded on the floor in her apartment
- Crime scene analysts
- Various members of the Austin Police Department, including homicide detectives and officers who responded to the murder scene
- People who live near the home where Wilson died
- Colin Strickland
- Armstrong’s friends
- A U.S. Deputy Marshal who found Armstrong in Costa Rica about one month after Wilson’s death
- The owner of a gun range Armstrong went to months before the murder
- Forensic specialists
- Secret Service agent
- Representative from the cycling tracking app called Strava
- Corrections officer
- Ballistics examiner
- An intelligence analyst with the Texas Attorney General’s Office who mapped out a timeline of Armstrong’s, Wilson’s and Strickland’s likely whereabouts the day of the murder.
Defense attorneys called the following witnesses:
- DNA analyst
- APD officer who picked Armstrong up on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant the day after the murder
- DNA forensic consultant
- Ballistics expert
Live updates from KXAN’s Brianna Hollis
BREAKING: Jury finds Kaitlin Armstrong GUILTY of murder. Can barely see Armstrong, but looks like she's looking straight ahead. https://t.co/Wknzf502f4— Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) November 16, 2023