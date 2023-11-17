AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following their guilty verdict Thursday, jurors will now deliberate on a sentence for Kaitlin Armstrong.

It took the jury about 2 hours and 15 minutes to return its verdict.

Armstrong killed pro cyclist “Mo” Wilson in 2022 while Wilson was in town for a gravel race.

Photo of gravel racer Anna Moriah Wilson (Courtesy Linda Guerrette)

After Judge Brenda Kennedy read the verdict, both sides called witnesses for the punishment portion of the testimony.

For the State, Wilson’s parents, brother and best friend spoke on the victim’s behalf. They all – through tears – spoke to her kindness, grit, determination and athletic prowess. Her family recounted the night they learned she was killed.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Karen, Wilson’s mother, said.

Wilson’s family launched a foundation in her honor with the mission of promoting “healthy living and community building by supporting organizations dedicated to expanding access to recreation, sports, and educational programs.”

You can follow live updates from the courtroom from KXAN’s Brianna Hollis on the social media platform “X” below.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG: After yesterday's guilty verdict, jurors will now deliberate on her sentence. I'll post updates here. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/6l4qDL6AxR — Brianna Hollis (@BriHollisNEWS) November 17, 2023

Armstrong’s father and sister spoke on her behalf, as well as a woman who worked with her through a prison outreach program.

KXAN will add sentence details once the jury makes its decision. Check back for updates.