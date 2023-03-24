AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis County jury convicted a man of manslaughter Feb. 28 in connection with the death of a 36-year-old man in southeast Austin in July 2020.

Travis County records showed 37-year-old Vincent Serrato originally pleaded guilty to the original murder charge, but he was convicted on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Court records showed a judge sentenced Serrato to serve 18 years in state prison for the death of 36-year-old Guadalupe Sanchez Jr., as well as pay court fees totaling $445.

According to a past KXAN report, Austin police officers responded to a call in July 2020 for a man with stab wounds inside an apartment at the 6000 block of Fairway Street in southeast Austin.

At the apartment, officers found Sanchez unresponsive and with obvious trauma to his body. He was later pronounced dead.