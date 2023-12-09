AUSTIN (KXAN) – A Travis County jury convicted Dietrich White, 49, of murdering his father, Richard White, in Nov. 2018, according to a Travis County press release.

White was found incompetent in Feb. 2020 but was re-indicted for the murder offense in Dec. 2022.

“Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable,” said Travis County District Attorney José Garza in the release. “We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victim’s family who sought justice in this case.”

Jury selection for this trial began on Nov. 27. The jury found White guilty of murder on Monday and convicted him to life in prison on Tuesday.