AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for an August 2020 murder.

According to Travis County court records, 30-year-old Antonio Joiner was found guilty and convicted by a jury April 6. Documents showed he entered a not-guilty plea April 4 before his trial. He was sentenced April 7.

Court records show Joiner’s attorney filed a motion for a new trial April 10.

According to past KXAN coverage, Joiner was arrested for the shooting death of Dontra Kinsey, who was found in an apartment complex parking lot outside a barbecue gathering in 2022. Police said Kinsey was taken to an area hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Two other charges were dismissed after his sentencing, according to Travis County jail records. Only one was related to the shooting.