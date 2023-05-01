AUSTIN (KXAN)– A Travis County judge granted a defense attorney’s motion to bring in a new, more representative jury panel Monday, according to court documents.

The defense attorney in this case, Charlie Baird, contended the 75-member group of potential jurors did not fairly represent Austin’s Hispanic population. The client he represents is Hispanic.

Judge Julie Kocurek granted the motion Monday morning. Her office told KXAN it cannot comment further on the motion because it’s still an active case.

The court document itself states the defendant’s motion asks to “compel a [jury panel] constituting a fair cross-section of the Hispanic or Latino population of Travis County.”

The Travis County District Clerk’s Office said the jury pool is always selected randomly.

KXAN is still compiling information about the jury summons process, check back for updates.