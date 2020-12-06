Jefes Tacos employees robbed at gunpoint while working at east Austin food truck, owner says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The owner of Jefes Tacos is hoping police will find a man accused of robbing his food truck employees at gunpoint early Friday morning.

“Unfortunately, we’re risking our lives out here just trying to make ends meet for our family,” said Owner of Jefes Tacos, Rogelio Lozano.

Lozano told KXAN while his employees were working around 12:15 a.m. Friday, a man with a gun walked inside of their trailer located at 6305 Cameron Road off East Highway 290.

Surveillance video from inside at the time shows a man who was wearing a face mask go inside the trailer, demand money and point a gun at the fooD truck employee. Lozano says the suspect also got away with the purse of one of his employees. He’s now questioning his own operations after he says his employee was hit in her throat with the gun.

“With things like this happening, it’s a concern whether or not we’re going to stay open so late now,” said Lozano. “

Lozano says this isn’t the first time a robbery like this has happened in the area. Austin Police tell him they’ve been tracking several burglaries near the Rundberg area. Lozano also says the food truck next to him fell victim to a similar robbery two-weeks ago.

“Seeing what he was doing on the video, it didn’t seem like he was new to this. He obviously had done this several times,” said Lozano.

During a time like this Lozano has no choice but to stay open, but now he just wants the person behind the robbery brought to justice.

Lozano says he has filed a report with Austin Police and a detective has been assigned to investigate. KXAN has also reached out to the police department for information.