‘It was me, I called him, I killed him’: Cedar Park PD says suspect confessed to deadly shooting

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Court documents filed by Cedar Park police state that a suspect threatened a man before he allegedly shot and killed him at a busy intersection earlier this month.

Jose Ivan Aviles Loza, 26, faces a murder charge for the deadly shooting of Fernando Lopez Chaparro. The shooting happened on Aug. 3 before 6 a.m. at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 183A Toll Road and East Whitestone Boulevard.

Chaparro’s aunt told police that Loza “made multiple threats to kill [Chaparro],” adding that he “feared for his life.” The affidavit also states that another relative told police the threats likely came because Chaparro exchanged text messages with Loza’s ex-girlfriend.

When police talked to the ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother Loza’s child, she claimed that Loza had “assaulted” her and “threatened to kill her and kill [Chaparro] due to her and the decedent exchanging text messages.” She said she saw him driving the Jeep Liberty that a witness later saw leaving the scene of the shooting.

A man told Cedar Park police that he contacted Loza through Facebook Messenger to “confront the defendant about the shooting of Fernando Chaparro,” the affidavit stated. Police said Loza responded, “‘It was me, I called him, I killed him.'”

This same man told police that he saw an AK-47 at Loza’s house. A detective said “he found a picture of a folding stock AK-47” on Loza’s Facebook page. Police said the shell casings they found in the vehicle allegedly driven by the suspect were “consistent” with those fired by an AK-47.

Cedar Park police said Loza was taken into custody in Houston on August 5.

Chaparro’s uncle was also hurt in the shooting. The last update from police about his condition stated that he was recovering in a hospital.