Austin auto thefts continue with some neighborhoods seeing significant increase in incidents

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Auto thefts in Austin continue to be a problem as more and more people are getting their cars stolen.

The most recent data from May shows a 23% increase in auto thefts, putting the total from January to May of this year to 2,586. In comparison, there were 2,110 auto thefts from January to May of 2022.

Detective Julian Ogle with the Austin Police Department’s auto theft interdiction unit said car thefts are continuing at an alarming rate.

“Specifically, in the last couple of years, we have seen a pretty big problem with Hyundai and Kia’s being taken,” said Ogle.

Many of the suspects in these cases are juveniles, Ogle said. While other cars and trucks are being stolen, Hyundais and Kias are being targeted more.

Ogle says most of the auto thefts are in areas with a lot of people, but they happen all over.

Doug Peterson lives in Oak Hill and says his truck has been stolen twice.

“I came outside and my truck was gone,” said Peterson.

Police found his car in San Antonio where his tools had been stolen.

According to the most recent date, South Austin had the highest number of auto thefts with 439. The area also saw an 84% increase in Auto thefts year-to-date.

Ogle says there is a backlog of auto theft investigations and more detectives would help. KXAN asked APD if the DPS partnership will help crack down on auto thefts.

“I imagine with more patrolmen saturating the area, that is probably going to translate to more vehicles being recovered,” Ogle said. “Because when you have patrol officers driving around, seeing a suspicious vehicle and running the plate, you are just increasing the odds of that vehicle being run across by law enforcement.”

Areas with the most auto thefts

The data below shows auto thefts from January to May of 2022 and 2023.

Charlie Sector, East Austin: up 80%. 198 auto thefts in 2022, and 357 in 2023

David Sector, Southwest Austin: up 34%. 277 auto thefts in 2022, and 371 in 2023.

Frank Sector, South Austin: up 84%. 239 auto thefts in 2022, and 439 in 2023.

Henry sector, Southeast Austin: up 61%. 238 auto thefts in 2022, 382 in 2023.

You can see every sector’s crime statistics here.