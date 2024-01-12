AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Kirk Watson will bring forth a resolution aimed at creating stability around police pay in lieu of a police contract.

Mayor Kirk Watson discusses the police contract with KXAN’s Brianna Hollis. (KXAN Photo/Brianna Hollis)

“Want to send a message to our police officers that ‘we’ve got your back,'” he said.

Last year, while the Austin Police Association (APA) and the City of Austin came to an agreement on contract conditions, council voted not to accept the agreement until a May 2023 vote on a police oversight provision. Following that downvote, council adopted a resolution – similar to the one Watson announced Friday – that guaranteed police pay and offered recruitment incentives. It expires this March.

Why does the police contract matter to you?

Solidified contracts indicate stability for officers, and former police Chief Joseph Chacon said the absence of a long-term deal can exacerbate the already crisis-level staffing issue, which has an impact on response times and the department’s ability to proactively police.

In Austin, the police contract also has specific measures outlined for police oversight and details provisions on external police accountability. For example, the last long-term deal reached in 2018 created the Office of Police Oversight.

What’s in Watson’s new resolution?

Watson’s resolution, which has four co-sponsors, includes police pay increases, as well as incentives for reaching a contract agreement.

Below are some elements of the resolution:

Guarantee current salaries, benefits and the October bonus and hold the police force harmless until we can get to a contract;

Maintain the financial incentives paid when new cadets join and matriculate through their training;

Increase the incentive to make it all the way through that training and probationary period;

Provide each officer a $500 bonus if APA comes to the table and at least another $2,500 bonus if a contract is completed by June 30;

Guarantee that, if there is a contract, officers will receive at least a 2.5% pay raise in the first year. That can be negotiated up, but it will start with that assurance of a raise.

Watson told KXAN he has full confidence Austin City Council will pass this when it’s set to go to a vote on Feb. 1.

Why don’t we have a police contract yet?

Michael Bullock, the newly elected APA president, said advocacy group Equity Action’s current lawsuit against the city over a police oversight measure is a “serious obstacle in the way of achieving an agreement.”

“However, the APA is working diligently to see what all we can do to work towards a contract,” he said.

The lawsuit includes arguments over something called a g-file. A g-file is an internal, confidential file that contains complaints against officers that have not been substantiated and did not result in any form of punishment.

In May 2023, voters passed a resolution creating the Austin Police Oversight Act. The ordinance, among other things, disallows the existence of a g-file and states a police contract cannot contain anything related to the preservation of a g-file.

Previous APA officials explained eliminating the presence of a g-file would violate state law. City officials are still working on obtaining more clarity on that front.

“I believe firmly that it’s in the best interest of our police, and therefore in the best interest of the residents of Austin, is to have a longer term contract,” Watson said.

KXAN will have more insight from the APA late this afternoon. Check back for updates.