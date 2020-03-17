Investigators tie Cedric Marks to murder of woman missing since 2009

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cedric Marks, a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of two missing friends from Temple, has now been accused of murdering a missing Minnesota woman.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Marks, from Belton, Texas, and another woman, Kellee Kristine Sorenson of Washington, with second-degree murder in the case of April Pease. Marks is the father of Pease’s child, police say.

Monday marks the anniversary of Pease’s disappearance, according to a release from the attorney’s office. She and her child moved from Washington to a Minnesota refuge for domestic assault victims in 2009 to escape from Marks, the affidavit said.

“The investigation revealed that in March of 2009, Marks and Sorenson traveled to Minnesota from Washington and located April Pease at the women’s shelter,” it continued. “Pease was taken against her will.”

The affidavit says the child was left at the refuge.

Sorenson told detectives Marks killed Pease at an unknown location while Sorenson stayed in the car. Pease’s body has not been found.

Detectives were able to link Marks to this case partially because of another case out of Texas. Marks is accused of killing Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, and then fleeing to Michigan. He has pleaded not guilty in the case.