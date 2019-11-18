Inmate gets released from Hays Co. Jail by pretending to be someone else, HCSO says

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate is back behind bars after being mistakenly released from the Hays County Jail on Thursday.

According to HCSO, deputies and San Marcos Police officers set off to locate 41-year-old Shaun S. Haenes, who HCSO says discovered that Haenes had conspired with another cellmate to exchange identities and then bond out of jail posing as the man.

Bail was posted for the other cellmate and Haenes went to fill out paperwork while still pretending to be his cellmate. According to HCSO, he was able to get through this process because “one of the corrections officers failed to follow proper inmate release procedures.”

Haenes was charged with 4 counts of tampering with a government record, a third degree felony; failure to ID/fugitive with intent to give false information, a Class A misdemeanor; and escape while arrested/confined, a third degree felony. He was originally incarcerated for various charges include unlawful carrying of a weapon and drug-related charges.

He was magistrated on Friday and was issued bonds of $3,000 for each new felony and misdemeanor charge.